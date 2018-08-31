Lana Del Rey Postpones Israel Show

Lana Del Rey has postponed her performance in Israel, which was set to take place at the Meteor Festival in Tel Aviv next weekend.

“It’s important to me to perform in both Palestine and Israel and treat all my fans equally,” she said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Unfortunately it hasn’t been possible to line up both visits with such short notice and therefore I’m postponing my appearance at the Meteor Festival until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans, as well as hopefully other countries in the region.”

Earlier this month, Del Rey announced the appearance and, after the ensuing controversy, said that she had plans to visit Palestine during her time there as well. Now it’s unclear when she’ll go to either.

The first-ever Meteor Festival is still scheduled to take place this weekend, and the lineup includes Pusha-T, Flying Lotus, A$AP Ferg, Kamasi Washington, and more.