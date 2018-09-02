As it turns out, G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly are not the same person. The lookalike pop-rappers are entwined in a feud, firing diss tracks and petty social media shade back and forth. Their bad blood, which stems from a shared interest in Halsey, has produced some delightfully stupid content.

Machine Gun Kelly threw the first punch on Friday when he stopped by HOT 97’s Funkmaster Flex Show. For his freestyle session, he rapped over Drake’s “Nonstop”: “Only Easy I fuck with is E. I seen he’s about his hearing got a hanging earring.” He is, of course, referring to G-Eazy.

Now Consider G-Eazy’s response song, “Bad Boy,” in which he earnestly raps, “MGK please stop trolling me, get over me / You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me.” The lyrics continue, “Call a Uber, turn on the radio, imagine hearing me / ‘Him & I’’s on, mad you’re listening to Halsey sing to me … Disrespect her again, I’ll smack you, I’m not a boy.” G-Eazy is not a boy! He goes on to call Machine Gun Kelly his “mini-me,” so I guess he is the titular “bad boy,” because G-Eazy is definitely not a boy.

G-Eazy then gets oddly specific: “We did like 30 shows together out in Europe / You mugged me but you never spoke, you never tried to square up / Until that night in Finland, I said we got shit to clear up / You got sentimental and you almost start to tear up.”

After releasing “Bad Boy,” G-Eazy posted an Instagram picture of him and Halsey kissing onstage. Machine Gun Kelly then shared a photos of him and G-Eazy wearing similar hairstyles. The now-deleted caption read, “I fucked his girl now he looks like me this shit overbearing.” He updated the caption to “#miniME#stoplyingaboutFINLAND#alllyourfriendsknow” with three laughing emojis.

Halsey told Us that she and G-Eazy are “hanging out again.”