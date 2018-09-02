Of all the unlikely feuds, Chief Keef and Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice might take the cake. Giudice’s attorney James Leonard Jr. told TMZ that the Housewife plans to sue Mr. Keef for using a picture of her mansion as the cover art for his mixtape, Mansion Musick. Keef’s version seems to have a bust sculpture of his head in the foyer.

Teresa first heard about this when her daughter’s friend showed her the cover on Keef’s Instagram. Leonard Jr. says this is an invasion of the Giudices’ privacy and they should be compensated. Although, the picture was used to market their house when it was for sale, so it’s not technically a private photo.