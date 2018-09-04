Remember Big & Rich? The goofy country polyglot duo who had a supremely dumb and catchy hit with “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” in 2004? Well, that group’s John Rich carved out a supremely weird career for himself. Rich is a former bassist in the hitmaking country band Lonestar, a songwriter for artists like Gretchen Wilson, and a host of that reality show where he tried to teach Bobby Brown and Dee Snider to be country singers. He’s also an outspoken Republican, and he released a song called “Raisin’ McCain” during the 2008 presidential election. And now he’s the guy who posts pictures of cut-up Nike socks on Twitter.

Some background, if you need it: Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, used to protest police brutality during the National Anthem, thus starting a trend that has plunged the NFL into public-relations chaos. He has not played for any NFL teams since the end of the 2016 season, even though there’s a serious drought of talent at his position. This past weekend, Nike unveiled a new slate of ads, using Kaepernick as one of its faces. The giant shoe company revealed that it’s kept Kaepernick under contract since he was effectively pushed out of the NFL. Some people are mad about this, and John Rich is one of those people.

Rich spent last night on a splenetic Twitter rant about Kaepernick and Nike. The best part was showing pictures of his soundman’s cut-up Nike socks, also claiming that said soundman will also burn all his Nike stuff when he gets back to Nashville. Here’s the full freakout:

When you compare police to PIGS, this ends the discussion for me. If you don't find a problem with that, then feel free to unfollow me. The police JUST SHOWED UP at our concert to protect and serve, I'll ask them what they think and get back to you… https://t.co/S7KwlTeZos — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Hey @nike if you're gonna make the shoes, make the PIG SOCKS to match. Right? Cmon, people will LOVE that. — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Pride goes before a fall. Watch @nike stock by this time next week. https://t.co/lh6ATTNwVi — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Yea, and he's burning them as soon as we get to Nashville. You can bet your ass on that big shot. https://t.co/l7jJULVRSU — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

The fact that I have to explain that MOST of us own @nike products prior to this "Revelation" that Mr. #PIGSOCKS #ColinKaepernick is now their poster man, let's me know you're smoking too much, and are probably living in your parents basement. https://t.co/uhR7aKRCCk — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

I'm owned? Nah, just saying what millions of us think. The difference is I don't care about the firestorm. If you support #PIGSOCKS then the conversation is over anyway. https://t.co/9cOfQOZmOF — John Rich (@johnrich) September 4, 2018

Naturally, most of the response to Rich on Twitter has been stuff like this:

Lol cuh socks was beat https://t.co/0agkvXIiiz — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) September 3, 2018

And, even better, this: