Big & Rich’s John Rich Freaks Out About Colin Kaepernick On Twitter

CREDIT: Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Remember Big & Rich? The goofy country polyglot duo who had a supremely dumb and catchy hit with “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” in 2004? Well, that group’s John Rich carved out a supremely weird career for himself. Rich is a former bassist in the hitmaking country band Lonestar, a songwriter for artists like Gretchen Wilson, and a host of that reality show where he tried to teach Bobby Brown and Dee Snider to be country singers. He’s also an outspoken Republican, and he released a song called “Raisin’ McCain” during the 2008 presidential election. And now he’s the guy who posts pictures of cut-up Nike socks on Twitter.

Some background, if you need it: Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, used to protest police brutality during the National Anthem, thus starting a trend that has plunged the NFL into public-relations chaos. He has not played for any NFL teams since the end of the 2016 season, even though there’s a serious drought of talent at his position. This past weekend, Nike unveiled a new slate of ads, using Kaepernick as one of its faces. The giant shoe company revealed that it’s kept Kaepernick under contract since he was effectively pushed out of the NFL. Some people are mad about this, and John Rich is one of those people.

Rich spent last night on a splenetic Twitter rant about Kaepernick and Nike. The best part was showing pictures of his soundman’s cut-up Nike socks, also claiming that said soundman will also burn all his Nike stuff when he gets back to Nashville. Here’s the full freakout:

Naturally, most of the response to Rich on Twitter has been stuff like this:

And, even better, this:

