Hear Thelonious Monk’s Unreleased Version Of “Nutty” From Lost Album Mønk

There’s nothing like a lost album to pique your interest about a legend of jazz. If you’re as ignorant about the genre as I am, almost every album remains unheard, lying in wait of exploratory ears. But something about the discovery of some heretofore unreleased recording inspires me to suddenly dive in. That’s how it happened with Both Directions At Once, the lost John Coltrane album Impulse Records excavated this year. And it may be happening again with Mønk, a sonic archaeology project starring the great Thelonious Monk.

Mønk, out later this month on Gearbox, was recorded live in Copenhagen in 1963 with a band including Charlie Rouse on tenor saxophone, John Ore on double bass, and Frankie Dunlop on drums. Its five tracks comprise Monk originals and reinterpreted standards. The original tapes were saved from a skip and restored with Monk’s family’s approval.

Today we get to hear a new spin on “Nutty,” a tune Monk also recorded for the albums Misterioso and Thelonious Monk With John Coltrane. It’s a lively bebop number that swings just hard enough to lift you gently off the ground. Listen below.

<a href="http://theloniousmonk.bandcamp.com/album/m-nk" target="_blank">Mønk by Thelonious Monk</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bye-Ya”

02 “Nutty”

03 “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You”

04 “Body Soul”

05 “Monk’s Dream”

Mønk is out 9/28 on Gearbox. Pre-order it here.