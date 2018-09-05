Anna St. Louis – “The Bells”

The Los Angeles-based musician Anna St. Louis is releasing her debut album, If Only There Was A River, later this year. She introduced it last month with the understated “Understand” and today she’s sharing another track from it, “The Bells.” Kevin Morby and King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, who also produced the album, play percussion and the bass and organ on the song, respectively, but the real highlight is St. Louis herself, whose voice has a oily consistency to it here as she tries to escape the inevitable.

“When I walk down the road, baby, when I walk down the street/ There’s a shadow racing right next to me,” she sings. “And with everything I do, with all that I say/ That shadow keeps loomin’ right in my way.” St. Louis’ voice is buffeted by prickling guitars and a dusty saunter that make the whole song sound like it came straight out of a spaghetti western.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/05 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater *

09/08 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theater *

09/09 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House *

09/10 New York City, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

09/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol *

09/13 Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House *

09/14 Cleveland, OH @ Survival Kit Gallery *

09/15 Toronto, ON @ Bloor Street United Church *

09/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theater *

09/18 Mineral Points, WI @ Mineral Points Opera House *

09/20 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling *

09/21 Lawrence, KS @ The While Schoolhouse *

10/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records – Highland Park

* w/ Waxahatchee, Night Shop

* w/ Record release show w/ William Tyler

If Only There Was A River is out 10/12 via Woodsist/Mare. Pre-order it here.