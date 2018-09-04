Hear Semisonic’s “Closing Time” Demo

It’s “Closing Time” time! Feeling Strangely Fine, the second album from Minneapolis pop-rockers Semisonic — and the one that gave us the aforementioned endlessly quotable anthem — turned 20 years old this year. Accordingly, it’s getting a 20th anniversary reissue this fall.

Feeling Strangely Fine will thus become the first Semisonic album to ever be pressed on vinyl. That LP version as well as the CD/book edition will feature four B-sides culled from international single releases. Those who pre-order at PledgeMusic will be privy to bonuses such as lessons with bassist John Munson and drummer Jake Slichter or the chance to own the original “Closing Time” 2″ safety master tape reel.

Speaking of “Closing Time,” to promote the reissue Semisonic are releasing original demo recording of their best-known hit. We’re premiering that today, and you can hear it below.

After Semisonic, frontman Dan Wilson went on to write songs for artists including Taylor Swift, Adele, and the Dixie Chicks. We spoke to him about all that last summer. Reading Wilson’s reflections on Feeling Strangely Fine, you can definitely understand how he became such a successful songwriter:

When I started writing songs for the album that would become Feeling Strangely Fine, John Munson and Jake Slichter and I were living in South Minneapolis. I had decided a while back that my best songs were about me and the people I loved or admired and our adventures and troubles, and the new songs really reflected that ideal. I was writing about our lives. I remember telling Jake I wanted to make a record that had the folk music simplicity of Simon & Garfunkel but also the loudness of U2 and Nirvana. I wasn’t thinking that these songs would become the soundtrack for so many people’s lives. We definitely weren’t thinking that these songs would still be played on the radio 20 years later.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Closing Time”

02 “Singing In My Sleep”

03 “Made Yo Last”

04 “Never You Mind”

05 Secret Smile”

06 “DND”

07 “Completely Pleased”

08 “This Will Be My Year”

09 “All Worked Out”

10 “California”

11 “She Spreads Her Wings”

12 “Gone To The Movies”

13 “Long Way From Home”

14 “I’m A Liar”

15 “Beautiful Regret”

16 “Making A Plan”

The Feeling Strangely Fine reissue is out 10/19 on UMe. Pre-order it here or here.