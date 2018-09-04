Hear Father John Misty & The Haxan Cloak Cover Link Wray For Hulu’s Castle Rock Series

Castle Rock is a new Hulu TV series that brings together characters and settings from the work of Stephen King — or as a new press release defines it, “a psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse.” King regulars such as Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise the clown from the IT remake), Sissy Spacek (Carrie from Carrie), and Melanie Lynskey (Rachel from Rose Red) have roles. As you might expect from such a meta production remixing sacred texts of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, J.J. Abrams was involved.

A new promo for the show features a fresh recording from Father John Misty. His choice of material is “Fallin’ Rain” from guitar pioneer Link Wray’s 1971 debut album. Intriguingly, the cover was produced by the Haxan Cloak, the occult-inspired English producer who usually errs on the side of dark electronic music. The Mist still comes away sounding like a ’70s singer-songwriter, though.

Hear the “Fallin’ Rain” cover via the Castle Rock teaser below.

New episodes of Castle Rock air Wednesdays on Hulu.