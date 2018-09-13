Laura Carbone & The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – “The Flowers Beneath Your Feet” Video

Kip Berman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart has teamed up with Berlin-based singer Laura Carbone in a new single titled “The Flowers Beneath Your Feet,” and it’s premiering today on Stereogum.

After Laura joined TPOBPAH on their most recent tour in support of 2017’s album The Echo Of Pleasure, the two artists joined forces to write and record together, and the result is pretty tremendous.

“The Flowers Beneath Your Feet” is a shoegaze-y duet that feels massively heavy while still steeped in a dreamy malaise. Each artist does what they do best: Carbone breathes dark energy into a reverb-drenched hook as Berman sinks into a melancholic haze of guitar and distortion. Their voices swirl and melt together beautifully as they sing in unison. “I long to be the flowers beneath your feet/ I long to be the very air you need.”

A few words from Laura:

Creating this song with Kip was a new and very enriching experience for me, and it meant a lot to me to work with him and to have his absolute confidence in my view on music, sound and production Being able to record together and work between Berlin and New York will always be formative and fulfilling memories for me.

Some thoughts from Kip:

Laura’s talent and her artistic qualities have deeply impressed me on our tour, bringing The Flowers Beneath Your Feet to a level I would never have achieved on my own – with her voice full of energy and simultaneous powerlessness in the face of unbridled desire.

Listen and watch the accompanying music video below.

TOUR DATES:

09/19 Hamburg @ Reeperbahn Festival.

01/09 Düsseldorf @ Tube

01/10 Leipzig @ Naumanns

01/11 Hamburg @ Molotow (Upstairs)

01/13 München @ Backstage Club

01/14 Nürnberg @ Club Stereo

01/15 Wien (A) @ Chelsea

01/17 Frankfurt @ Nachtleben

01/18 Köln @ Stereo Wonderland / Subway

01/19 Berlin @ Berghain Kantine

01/20 Hannover @ Lux

“The Flowers Beneath Your Feet” is out 9/14 on Berlin label Duchess Box Records.