Ty Segall – “I’m A Man” (Spencer Davis Group Cover)

Renewable energy source Ty Segall is many things, but inactive is not one of them. It seems like the prolific West Coast garage rock wizard is rarely taking breaks and almost always coming out with new material, or at least working with other artists on their releases. Take, for example, his latest collaborative psych album with White Fence, called Joy, that came out this summer. Or in the beginning of 2018, when the 31-year-old maintained his momentum by putting out Freedom’s Goblin —- a long, funky record indebted to classic rock that clocked in at around the 75-minute mark.

To pick up where Freedom’s Goblin left off testing the waters of blues-inspired jams, Segall is now dipping his toes into cover album territory — and honestly, I think we all saw this coming. Segall’s improvisational style of psyched-out rock lends itself nicely to the genre, and what better way to dive right in than with a cover of Spencer Davis Group’s rumbling 1967 single “I’m A Man” — or as it usually reads in my head, “I’m a maaaaaan.” If you’re a Mad Man fan, or just a human with functioning ears on this earth, you have probably heard this song before and might find yourself humming it in times when you need to hype yourself up.

The forthcoming album of covers, titled Fudge Sandwich, is coming to us this fall via In The Red. It includes songs originally performed by John Lennon, Neil Young, the Grateful Dead, Overkill, Sparks, War, Funkadelic, Amon Düül II, and more. For now, you can enjoy Segall’s gloriously fuzzed-out take on the 1967 classic below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lowrider” (War)

02 “I’m A Man” (Spencer Davis Group)

03 “Isolation” (John Lennon)

04 “Hit It And Quit It” (Funkadelic)

05 “Class War” (The Dils)

06 “The Loner” (Neil Young)

07 “Pretty Miss Titty” (Gong)

08 “Archangel Thunderbird” (Amon Düül II)

09 “Rotten To The Core” (Overkill)

10 “St. Stephen” (The Grateful Dead)

11 “Slowboat” (Sparks)

Fudge Sandwich is out 10/26 on In The Red. Pre-order it here.