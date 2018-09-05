Steve Perry – “No More Cryin'” Video

Steve Perry is back up in this motherfucker! The former Journey frontman has mostly kept himself off the map for a couple of decades. But he’s been emerging from seclusion lately, performing with the Eels and briefly reuniting with his old band at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Last month, Perry announced the impending release of his new solo album Traces, and he also shared a video for “No Erasin’,” his first new solo song in 24 years. And today, he’s given us another one.

Whereas “No Erasin'” basically sounded like an old Journey song, “No More Cryin'” is something else. It’s Perry’s version of a Southern soul ballad from the late ’60s. That’s not any easy style for any singer to pull off, but Perry’s got one of those great classic-rock voices, so he manages to get through the song without embarrassing himself. Really, the song exists almost entirely to showcase that voice, to let us all know that he’s still got it.

As with “No Erasin’,” the “No More Cryin'” video is about as bare-bones as it gets. It’s just Perry singing the song in a studio, with musicians all around him. He looks pretty good! And all the musicians in his band get chances to make “yeah, that guy’s a singer” faces. Watch it below.

Traces is out 10/5.