Speedy Ortiz – “Blood Keeper” (Liz Phair Cover)

Earlier this year, Speedy Ortiz released a new album, Twerp Verse, and they’re about to embark on a tour opening up for Liz Phair. To commemorate the occasion, the band covered Phair rarity “Blood Keeper,” which was written around the Whitechocolatespaceegg era and was rumored to be attached to the Scream 2 soundtrack but was never included. Sadie Dupuis explained how the cover came about:

As far as our choice of song, here’s the first DM I ever sent to Liz Phair: ‘thanks much for saying hi, it means a lot!! scream tv series made me remember ‘blood keeper.’ vague plans to record it gary numan style haha.’ I have kept in touch with my hero since then, and three years later, I’m so thankful we finally get to join her on tour. ‘Blood Keeper’ is one of my favorites of hers, made all the more tantalizing because 1. it was never officially released 2. there’s, like, NO information available about it online 3. other than that it was apparently submitted for the Scream 2 soundtrack??? We tried our best to do homage to this gorgeous mystery rock song (although not so much on the Gary Numan style promise…)

Proceeds from the Bandcamp sale of the single will go towards the production and distribution of a pocket guide called “Making Spaces Safer,” which was created by War On Women member Shawna Potter.

Here’s the cover:

TOUR DATES:

09/06 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

09/07 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

09/08 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival*

09/10 Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall*

09/11 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom*

09/13 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*

09/14-15 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

09/15 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

09/18 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

09/19 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

09/20 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*

09/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

09/23 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction%

09/24 San Diego, CA @ Bellly Up Tavern*

09/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

09/27 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk*

09/28 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*

10/01 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In*

10/02 Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater*

10/03 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club*

10/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

10/06 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

10/08 Boston, MA @ Royale*

10/09 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre*

10/10 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

10/12 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall*

10/17 London, UK @ The Garage^

10/18 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham^

10/19 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall^

10/20 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds^

10/22 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo^

10/23 Manchester, UK @ Now Wave Venue^

10/24 Brighton, UK @ Patterns^

10/25 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana^

* w/ Liz Phair

^ w/ Doe

% w/ Potty Mouth and Gypsum

Dupuis has also announced that she’ll release her first full-length poetry collection, called Mouthguard, later this year. It’ll be out via Gramma Press on 11/1.