Death Cab For Cutie – “My Backwards Walk” (Frightened Rabbit Cover)

Death Cab For Cutie have recorded a cover of Frightened Rabbit’s “My Backwards Walk,” off the band’s beloved album The Midnight Organ Fight. Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison died earlier this year, and at the time Ben Gibbard shared the following on Instagram:

I wish I would have told Scott how much his songs meant to me. Or how The Midnight Organ Fight was pretty much all I listened to for months while going through an extremely dark patch in my life. Or what a wonderfully funny and engaging person I found him to be. If you do anything today to mourn Scott’s passing, please reach out to someone you love and tell them something you’ve been putting off saying. Life is too damn short and you might miss the opportunity to do so. xo Ben

DCFC did the cover for Spotify’s Singles series. Listen to it below.

Death Cab’s newest album, Thank You For Today, came out last month via Atlantic.