Queen Members’ Early Band Smile Reunite For Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Album

The details for the soundtrack of the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody have been revealed, coinciding with what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 72nd birthday. It’s a mix of live performances, new versions of hits, and some of the studio recordings of the original songs. Per a press release, each version of the song was selected in order to match up with its narrative purpose in the movie.

The soundtrack was produced by Brian May and Roger Taylor. It includes five never-before-released audio recordings of Queen’s performance at Live Aid at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1985. It also features a new version of “Doing All Right,” which was originally recorded by Smile, Queen’s predecessor band that May and Taylor formed with vocalist Tim Staffell. The members of Smile reunited to re-record the song for the soundtrack.

The soundtrack also features a Queen-ified version of the 20th Century Fox theme song, which will open the film.

Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “20th Century Fox Theme”

02 “Somebody To Love”

03 “Doing All Right… revisited” (Performed By Smile)

04 “Keep Yourself Alive” (Live At The Rainbow)

05 “Killer Queen”

06 “Fat Bottomed Girls” (Live In Paris)

07 “Bohemian Rhapsody”

08 “Now I”m Here” (Live At Hammersmith Odeon)

09 “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

10 “Love Of My Life” (Rock In Rio)

11 “We Will Rock You” (Movie Mix)

12 “Another One Bites The Dust”

13 “I Want To Break Free”

14 “Under Pressure”

15 “Who Wants To Live Forever”

16 “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Live Aid)

17 “Radio Ga Ga” (Live Aid)

18 “Ay-Oh” (Live Aid)

19 “Hammer To Fall” (Live Aid)

20 “We Are The Champions” (Live Aid)”

21 “Don’t Stop Me Now… revisited”

22 “The Show Must Go On”

The Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack is out 10/19. Bohemian Rhapsody, the movie, is out 11/2.