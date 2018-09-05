All-Star Tribute Concert Scheduled For Joni Mitchell’s 75th Birthday

A few years ago, it seemed like Joni Mitchell was on the brink of death, but the legendary singer-songwriter rebounded and remains alive and well. She’ll celebrate her 75th birthday this fall, and thanks to the all-star tribute concert Joni 75, so will a bunch of her contemporaries and disciples.

The event, going down 11/6 and 11/7 at LA’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, will feature performances by Glen Hansard, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos, Graham Nash, Seal, and Rufus Wainwright. The full lineup will perform on both nights, revisiting songs from throughout Mitchell’s career. Percussionist Brian Blade and pianist, composer, arranger, and producer Jon Cowherd will be the musical directors for the gigs.

Tickets for both nights are available here. Following the show on 11/7, Mitchell’s actual birthday, the venue will host a very pricy charity birthday dinner for her; if you happen to have five or six figures to throw around, ticket information for that one is here.