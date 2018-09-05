Petal – “You Got Lucky” (Tom Petty Cover)

Petal released a really great album, Magic Gone, earlier this year, and Kiley Lotz is back to work her magic on a cover of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky,” off the Heartbreakers’ 1982 album Long After Dark. The cover is one-half of the latest in Kevin Devine’s Devinyl Splits series — for this iteration, both Petal and Devine covered songs from the late and great Petty. (Devine covers “Into The Great Wide Open.”)

“I love Kiley, and her music; she understands that owning your vulnerability is actually the purest form of strength, and the freedom there is threaded through her songwriting and performance,” Devine said in a press release about their decision to team up. “Her cover exemplifies that awareness—there’s something almost confrontational about the directness with which it’s delivered.”

Lotz’s version of “You Got Lucky” strips the song back to its bare bones, making for a beautifully tense take on the track. Listen to it below.

Devinyl Splits No. 9 is out 9/28 via Bad Timing Records. Pre-order it physically or digitally.