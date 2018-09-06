Black Belt Eagle Scout – “Indians Never Die” Video

Next week, Katherine Paul is releasing the first Black Belt Eagle Scout album, Mother Of My Children, on Saddle Creek Records. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Soft Stud” and “Just Lie Down,” and today she’s sharing a third, “Indians Never Die.” Written in the wake of the stand-off at Standing Rock, it’s a calm-sounding song that has a lot of anger and frustration behind it. “Do you ever notice what surrounds you? When it’s all bright wrapped up for you,” she sings. “Do you ever notice what’s around you?/ When it’s all there in the way of you.”

“Our treaty rights weren’t being honored,” Paul said in a statement, “Imagine hearing on the news that the government doesn’t support you as a human being and never has. ‘Indians Never Die’ is a call out to colonizers and those who don’t respect the Earth; they don’t care about the water, they don’t care about how they are destroying what is around them. Indigenous people are the protectors of this land. Indians never die because this is our land that we will forever protect in the present and the afterlife.”

The song comes attached to a video directed by Evan James Atwood that sees Paul standing on the ancestral lands of the Chinook, Chinnuk Wawa, and Tillamook tribes. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/06 New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

09/07 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

09/08 Richmond, VA @ The Camel #

09/09 Washington, DC @ Black Cat (Backstage) #

09/11 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook #

09/12 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn #

09/13 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar #

09/14 Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury #

09/15 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #

09/17 Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

09/18 Ft. Worth, TX @ Main at South Side #

09/19 Norman, OK @ Opolis #

09/20 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck #

09/21 St. Louis, MO @ Off-Broadway #

09/22 Davenport, IA @ Village Theater #

09/24 Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

09/26 Omaha, NE @ Reverb $

09/28 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive $

09/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records $

09/30 Boise, ID @ Funky Taco $

10/03 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett $

* = with Varsity

^ = with Shortly

# = with Saintseneca

$ = with Guerilla Toss

Mother Of My Children is out 9/14 via Saddle Creek.