Young & Sick – “Sleepyhead” (Passion Pit Cover)

Ten years ago this week, Neon Gold Records launched with the release of Passion Pit’s debut single “Sleepyhead.” The NYC boutique label has grown a lot since then: They’ve inked distribution deals with Columbia and then Atlantic. They’ve released albums by the likes of Haim, Charli XCX, and Christine And The Queens. They’ve hosted club nights that served as early launchpads for Halsey, Dua Lipa, and CHVRCHES. Label founders Derek Davies and Lizzy Plapinger are set to celebrate the anniversary this month with a compilation album and its release show. And what better way to kick off the proceedings than with a new version of the tune that started it all?

For the comp, Band To Watch alum Young & Sick has given “Sleepyhead” a softer, prettier makeover. It’s still a fully electronic endeavor, but something about Nick van Hofwegen’s gentle treatment of the song reminds me of early Iron & Wine. Let me know if you hear where I’m coming from with that.

NGX: Ten Years Of Neon Gold comprises a mix of covers like this one, in which newer Neon Gold artists reinterpret tunes from throughout the label’s history, plus previously unreleased material from other acts on the roster. It’s out 9/28, with the big gig following on 9/29 at the Knockdown Center in Queens with the Knocks, Marina & The Diamonds, BROODS, Matt Maeson, Alex Winston, LPX, Your Smith, and more to be announced. Tickets are available here.

Hear Young & Sick’s “Sleepyhead” cover below, where you’ll find more details on the comp.

TRACKLIST:

01 Marina And The Diamonds – ?????????

02 ??????? – ?????? (ft. ???????)

03 The Knocks – “Make It Better (2018 Mix)”

04 Young & Sick – “Sleepyhead”

05 Matt Maeson – “Tribulation” (Feat. VÉRITÉ)

06 Ryn Weaver – “Reasons Not To Die (Demo)”

07 Broods – “Eyes A Mess”

08 Winona Oak – “Don’t Save Me”

09 Charli XCX – ???????????

10 Your Smith – “Closer Than This”

11 Grouplove – “Colours (Captain Cuts Remix)”

12 Icona Pop – “Sun Goes Down” (Feat. The Knocks & St. Lucia)

NGX: Ten Years Of Neon Gold is out 9/28 on, of course, Neon Gold. Stream the “Sleepyhead” cover at your service of choice.