Phosphorescent – “Christmas Down Under”

Back in July, Matthew Houck announced a new album for his folk-rock project Phosphorescent. C’est La Vie is his first release since 2013’s Muchacho. So far, we’ve heard lead single “New Birth In New England.” Today, Houck gives us an Auto-Tuned slow burner called “Christmas Down Under.” “Down under,” in this case, is a dejected state of mind set to a pedal steel guitar. Sensitive robot vocals finds Phosphorescent channeling a gloomy, folksy Daft Punk. Listen below.

C’est La Vie is out 10/5 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.