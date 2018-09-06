Ty Dolla $ign Arrested On Drug Charges In Atlanta

Ty Dolla $ign was arrested for drug possession on Wednesday afternoon (9/5) just two hours before he was slated to co-headline a show with G-Eazy at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta. According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department obtained by Billboard, the incident took place at 4:55 p.m. when a car the rapper (born Tyrone William Griffin Jr.) was traveling in with six others was stopped on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search turned up pot and cocaine, which led to Griffin’s arrest on charges of alleged possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of cocaine and, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The other, unidentified, six people in the vehicle were released without charges. TMZ published a video (see below) of the APD searching the car while escorting the rapper away in handcuffs before he was transported and booked into Fulton County Jail. APD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the rapper could not be reached for comment at press time and it did not appear that the MC had commented on the incident yet; while it was unclear if Ty made it to Wednesday night’s show alongside Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert and YBN Nahmir, WSB TV 2 in Atlanta reported that Ty was being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court at 11AM on Thursday (9/6).

UPDATE According to body cam footage released by the Atlanta Police Department, Skrillex was one of the other passengers in the car when Ty Dolla $ign was arrested. He was patted down and then released when nothing was found on him. As of last night, Ty Dolla $ign was still in jail. Watch video of the arrest below via TMZ.

This article originally appeared at Billboard.