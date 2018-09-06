A new Prince album is on its way. Warner Bros. Records and the late star’s estate put together the collection, called Piano & A Microphone 1983, which includes cuts of “Purple Rain,” “International Love,” and Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You” all performed on piano. The demo for “17 Days,” originally heard in the film Purple Rain, is also included on Piano & A Microphone 1983. You can listen to an early rendition of the song now courtesy of NPR.

Piano & A Microphone 1983 is out 9/21 via Warner Bros.