Okkervil River – “New Blood” & “Skiptracer”

Okkervil River, the long-running literate indie-rock band led by songwriter Will Sheff, released their new album In The Rainbow Rain back in April. They’ve been busy touring in support of the record for the past few months, and now, ahead of a trio of East Coast shows and an upcoming European tour, Sheff and company have shared two new songs.

Those two new songs, “New Blood” and “Skiptracer,” were both written and recorded during the sessions for In The Rainbow Rain. “I wrote a ton of songs for the album,” Sheff explains. “Some of these songs that didn’t end up on the record were very dear to me, and I was excited to get a chance to come back and put on the finishing touches.”

“New Blood” is lush, bouncy soft-rock studio-pop that would fit right in on In The Rainbow Rain, while “Skiptracer” is more of an introspective slow-burn. Listen to both tracks and check out Okkervil River’s upcoming East Coast tour dates below.

<a href="http://okkervilriver.bandcamp.com/album/new-blood-skiptracer" target="_blank">New Blood / Skiptracer by Okkervil River</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

09/14 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

09/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

In The Rainbow Rain and “New Blood” b/w “Skiptracer” are out now via ATO.