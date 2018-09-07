Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “Suspect My Tears”

For a little while there, we were all terribly worried about Elvis Costello. This past summer, the songwriting legend cancelled a few live dates, and he had a very good reason why: He was recovering from cancer surgery. But Costello is already bouncing back, to the point where he’s getting ready to release a whole new album this fall.

Costello and his backing band the Imposters will release the new LP Look Now next month. The new album is Costello’s first studio album with the Imposters in a decade; their last was 2008’s Momofuku. We’ve already heard two songs, “Under Lime” and “Unwanted Number,” and now Costello has also shared a new one called “Suspect My Tears.”

First single “Suspect My Tears” is a grand, soulful, jazzy tune with a whole lot of strings. In a press release, Costello says, “I could not have asked more from our New York players, the string section sounding as rich and full as twice their number. When I was a kid listening to Tamla and Philly recordings, like those produced by Thom Bell, I always imagined they were played by massive symphony orchestras in a cathedral-like space. I realize now that is what reverb is for.” Below, listen to “Suspect My Tears.”

Look Now is out 10/12 on Concord Records.