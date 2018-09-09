Billie Marten – “Mice”

Artist to Watch alum Billie Marten has been dazzling us with her sophisticated youth since her 2016 debut Writing Of Blues And Yellows. Today the 19-year-old Yorkshire balladeer is sharing “Mice,” her first new song since that album.

The track was written on a miserable day in Cornwall but recorded in London with longtime collaborator Rich Cooper. Marten’s voice is lush and sweet and fragile while the drums crawl along in a slumber. Her lyrics are a candid analysis of self-doubt and resilience.

In a press release, she spoke of the song’s evolution:

I felt sort of empty and lacking a lot of purpose. “Mice” came out of that sentiment which is why the drums are so lethargic and lazy. The chorus though, reflects how last year I didn’t know who to “imitate.” It seemed there was only good and bad people in black and white; I was the anomaly in the middle. Then I went walking and sat on a dead man’s bench and wrote the last verse.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/29 Kenilworth, UK @ SKenilworth Arts Festival

10/05 Manchester, UK @ Neighbourhood Festival, O2

No word yet on a follow-up to Writing Of Blues And Yellows, but this is a good sign.