The Washington, DC-based punk trio Flasher released their debut album, Constant Image, earlier this year. They recently stopped by Stereogum’s offices in New York City to play a few tracks for our Stereogum Sessions performances series. They did “Skim Milk,” “Pressure,” and “Who’s Got Time,” all from their debut, a little pared-back but no less rockin’ than their typical live show. Check out the performance below, and while you’re here also revisit our feature with the band.

Constant Image is out now via Domino.