Axis: Sova – “Dodger” Video

Chicago trio Axis: Sova are back with their muggy, mutated guitar clatter. Today, the garage rockers are announcing their third album Shampoo You via Ty Segall’s Drag City imprint God? Records. Along with the announcement comes lead single “Dodger.”

They’re sleeker this time, more melodic and a little less hazy than 2016’s Motor Earth bashings. If “Dodger” was a person, I bet he’d use the word “radical” pretty frequently. The track buzzes with a warm vintage distortion. Axis mastermind Brett Sova’s lyrics conjure up playful psychedelia that sorta just slithers all over the song. His character is a chameleon, shapeshifting because you want him to, but the chorus holds a sneaking depth: “I cannot change who I am just ’cause you’re askin’.”

Shot by Derek Weber, the music video opens with a plasma ball whose lightening streams of electrons wiggle to the beat like tentacles. The rest takes place in a glowing tin foil-covered room. Around 0:38, I think Sova might be blowing a spit bubble.

Watch and listen to “Dodger” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Terminal Holiday

02 “New Disguise

03 “Crystal Predictor

04 “Dodger

05 “Stale Green

06 “Shock Recognition

07 “Same Person Twice

COVER ART:



TOUR DATES:

11/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub *

11/10 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^

11/13 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Eagles Club *

11/15 – Madison, WI @ Mickey’s *

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *

* w/ David Nance Group

^ w/ State Champion, David Nance Group

Shampoo You is out 11/16 on God? Records. Pre-order it here.