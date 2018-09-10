J. Cole’s first ever Dreamville festival has been canceled because of Hurricane Florence. SZA, Young Thug, Nelly, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, Saba, and J. Cole, among others were slated to perform at the event at Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected,” J. Cole tweeted. “All tickets will be refunded. Bsafe.”

Dreamville Festival tweeted a statement: “Due to safety concerns regarding dangerous weather, we are extremely saddened to announce today that the inaugural Dreamville Festival 2018 is being cancelled. Our team has been working tirelessly with officials from the City of Raleigh, along with our State and Federal Partners, among others, to monitor the potential negative impact of Hurricane Florence. With the current weather-related information at hand, we have together decided to cancel this year’s event for the ultimate safety of both the local citizens and festival attendees.” Read the statement and J. Cole’s tweet below.

