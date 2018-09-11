Margo Price – “Leftovers”

Artist To Watch Margo Price’s sophomore LP, All American Made, was one of the best country albums of 2017. Since then, she’s performed a few covers, but today she shares her first piece of new music since the album’s release.

“Leftovers” is part of Amazon Music’s new Produced By series, which spotlights today’s talented, underrepresented producers. Along with Price’s “Leftovers,” Memphis-based Matt Ross-Spang produced songs for John Prine, Al Green, and William Bell for his his Produced By feature.

The song is light, but feisty, with an old-fashioned country sound. “I wrote ‘Leftovers’ based on the kinds of people that don’t have any original ideas of their own,” Price explains in a statement. “It could be anything from stealing a song idea, to copying someone else’s style, or dating an ex of a good friend…..I also really just wanted to rhyme ‘asshole’ with ‘casserole’ and this seemed like the perfect opportunity. Matt Ross-Spang is a legendary producer and engineer in the making, who puts his blood, sweat and tears into making some of the best sounding records of our decade. We always have a lot of fun in the studio.” Listen to the new song below.