Buke And Gase – “No Land”

Buke & Gase? Now there’s a name I haven’t heard in a long time. The Brooklyn duo comprising Arone Dyer (Buke) and Aron Sanchez (Gase), known for inventing their own instruments, haven’t released a full-length record since 2013’s General Dome, though they did break their silence last year with an EP called Arone vs. Aron. Today they’ve got a new single, so maybe they’re ready to dust off those DIY machines for a proper album cycle.

“No Land” is a thumping, skronking, ever-ascending guitar-pop oddity about the looming environmental crisis our planet is facing. Its eerily catchy refrain: “No land, no food, no family.” On Twitter, the band explains, “lyrically speaking, ‘No Land’ is our response to the ignorance of human and other habitat destruction by rising waters, drought, displacement from war/famine, the subsequent separation of families and how it’s going to get you, too, somehow, when you least desire it to.”

Listen below.