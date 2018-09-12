Adrianne Lenker – “Symbol”

“Cradle,” the lead single from Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker’s new solo album abysskiss, was a subtle and strikingly gorgeous acoustic ballad. So is “Symbol,” the new track she’s sharing today.
Like “Cradle,” “Symbol” thrives via gleaming finger-plucked arpeggios and Lenker’s wispy vocal delivery. It again sounds like a half-remembered dream, but this time the tune is carried by an urgent pulse I didn’t quite notice until the rest of the music fell out of the frame at the end. It’s just insanely pretty, so listen below, and check out Lenker’s 2019 tour dates while you’re at it.
TOUR DATES:
01/15 – London, UK @ Union Chapel
01/16 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
01/17 – Manchester, UK @ YES
01/19 – Ghent, BE @ Charlatan
01/20 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
01/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin
01/23 – Berlin, DE @ Baumhausbar
02/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project
02/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO
02/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
02/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
02/10 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church
02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
02/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
abysskiss is out 10/5 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.