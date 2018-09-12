Adrianne Lenker – “Symbol”

“Cradle,” the lead single from Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker’s new solo album abysskiss, was a subtle and strikingly gorgeous acoustic ballad. So is “Symbol,” the new track she’s sharing today.

Like “Cradle,” “Symbol” thrives via gleaming finger-plucked arpeggios and Lenker’s wispy vocal delivery. It again sounds like a half-remembered dream, but this time the tune is carried by an urgent pulse I didn’t quite notice until the rest of the music fell out of the frame at the end. It’s just insanely pretty, so listen below, and check out Lenker’s 2019 tour dates while you’re at it.

TOUR DATES:

01/15 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

01/16 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

01/17 – Manchester, UK @ YES

01/19 – Ghent, BE @ Charlatan

01/20 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

01/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

01/23 – Berlin, DE @ Baumhausbar

02/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

02/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO

02/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

02/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

02/10 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

02/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

abysskiss is out 10/5 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.