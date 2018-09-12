LCD Soundsystem – “I Want Your Love” (Chic Cover)

LCD Soundsystem recently stopped by Spotify’s studio to perform a couple songs. As is the streaming service’s custom, one was an original, the other a cover.

First up was “Tonite,” one of many highlights on last year’s phenomenal comeback effort American Dream. (When was the last time you listened to American Dream? You should do that again. That record has legs.)

The other track they recorded was a mashup of This Is Happening classic “Home” and Chic’s “I Want Your Love,” which has made its way into several LCD live shows over the years. It’s nice to have an expertly recorded version of the song for posterity; they’ve definitely made it sound like an LCD Soundsystem song, and a good one at that.

Hear both tunes below, and stick around for Chic’s original “I Want Your Love” while you’re at it.