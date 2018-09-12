Natalie Prass – “The Fire” Video

Earlier this year, Natalie Prass released her sophomore album, The Future And The Past, and today she’s sharing a music video for one of its highlights, “The Fire.”

The clip, which was directed by Alex Germanotta, was shot at a monument graveyard erected after the sale of the Williamsburg, Virginia-based museum Presidents Park, which closed in 2010 but once held a large collection of presidential busts. Since relocated to a farm nearby, Prass makes herself at home among the monuments, even becoming one herself for a brief period of time before dismantling that pedestal.

“This video is a statement on power and power dynamics between people in relationships and in society,” Prass told NPR, who debuted the video. (It was originally available as an Apple Music exclusive for a couple weeks.) “In the end, I gain power, but then I take it away from myself.”

Watch below.

The Future And The Past is out now via ATO.