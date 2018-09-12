Illuminati Hotties – “Cuff” Video

Earlier this year, Sarah Tudzin released her debut album as Illuminati Hotties. We were big fans of Kiss Yr Frenemies — it landed on our best albums of 2018 so far list — and today she’s sharing a new music video for “Cuff,” one of its most striking tracks. It’s an animation by Sam Lane that follows a fish that desperately wants to fly, hoping and researching the best ways to go about doing that. It goes along with the invincible, fake-it-til-you-make-it feeling that Tudzin tries to capture in the song: “How else can I tell myself I can do most anything?” she asks herself during it.

“After watching an animated short film that Sam created for part of her coursework at CalArts, I knew I wanted to collaborate with her on something,” Tudzin told NPR. “The animation and storytelling she does is so sensitive, emotionally aware, and poignantly relatable – it sneaks right into your guts and twists them up in the most winsome way.”

Watch the vid and check out Illuminati Hotties’ upcoming tour dates below.

Kiss Yr Frenemies is out now via Tiny Engines.