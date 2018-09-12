Illuminati Hotties – “Cuff” Video

Earlier this year, Sarah Tudzin released her debut album as Illuminati Hotties. We were big fans of Kiss Yr Frenemies — it landed on our best albums of 2018 so far list — and today she’s sharing a new music video for “Cuff,” one of its most striking tracks. It’s an animation by Sam Lane that follows a fish that desperately wants to fly, hoping and researching the best ways to go about doing that. It goes along with the invincible, fake-it-til-you-make-it feeling that Tudzin tries to capture in the song: “How else can I tell myself I can do most anything?” she asks herself during it.
“After watching an animated short film that Sam created for part of her coursework at CalArts, I knew I wanted to collaborate with her on something,” Tudzin told NPR. “The animation and storytelling she does is so sensitive, emotionally aware, and poignantly relatable – it sneaks right into your guts and twists them up in the most winsome way.”
Watch the vid and check out Illuminati Hotties’ upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/15 Sioux Falls, SD @ Fernson Brewing Fest
09/19 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe & Music Hall *
09/20 Athens, OH @ Union Bar & Grill *
09/21 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
09/22 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
09/24 Bloomington, IL @ The Bishop *
09/25 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
09/26 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s *
09/28 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
09/29 Cleveland, OH @ Ingenuity Fest
10/02 Portsmouth, NH @ Book & Bar
10/04 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
10/05 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge
11/01 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^
11/02 Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^
11/03 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
11/05 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^
11/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex ^
11/07 Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones #
11/08 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues #
11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour #
11/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #
11/12 Austin, TX @ Barracuda #
11/13 Dallas, TX @ Dada #
11/15 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar #
11/16 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn #
11/17 Nashville, TN @ Hi Watt #
11/18 Durham, NC @ Motorco #
* w/ Diet Cig
^ w/ Los Campesinos!
# w/ Vundabar
Kiss Yr Frenemies is out now via Tiny Engines.