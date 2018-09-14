Ciara – “Dose”

Ciara’s giving us another dose of her upcoming album. Although the follow-up to 2015’s Jackie still doesn’t have a title or release date, she’s already shared two singles so far, the viral dance challenge-inspiring Jersey club banger “Level Up” and “Freak Me,” and now there’s a third. Produced by frequent collaborator Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, “Dose” is a brass-heavy marching band-pop anthem full of inspirational lyrics: “I’m a groundbreaking woman/ I get loud when I wanna/ Put me down, I’ll go harder,” Ciara sings. Listen below.

I just love the lyrics to this song! One of my favorite songs I’ve done! Bathroom Fun. #Dose #Dance pic.twitter.com/Wo6VMJLCqN — Ciara (@ciara) September 14, 2018