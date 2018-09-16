Post Malone is cursed! TMZ shared a video of Post hanging out with Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans at Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, where they played around with a haunted box. The “Dybbuk box” inspired the 2012 movie The Possession and is supposedly haunted by an evil spirit.

In the video, Bagans reveals the box. Post touches Bagans’ shoulder, screams, and leaves. Since the spooky happening, Post has suffered from some bad luck. Earlier this month, his private plane underwent an emergency landing. He also crashed his Rolls-Royce in a car accident and his house was targeted by an intruder last week. Post tweeted, “god must hate me lol.” Bagans later told TMZ that by touching his shoulder, Post could have attracted a curse from the box. Watch the video below.