Jeremy Dutcher Wins Polaris Music Prize

Post-classical singer and composer Jeremy Dutcher is the winner of the 2018 Polaris Music Prize for his album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa. The award show took place tonight in Toronto and featured performances from Jean-Michel Blais, Jeremy Dutcher, Hubert Lenoir, Pierre Kwenders, Partner, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, U.S. Girls, and Weaves. Last year’s winner was Lido Pimienta. CBC Radio 2 Morning’s Raina Douris hosted the Gala.

Among the other nominations for Canadian Album of the year were Alvvays’ Antisocialites, Jean-Michel Blais’ Dans Ma Main, Daniel Caesar’s Freudian, Pierre Kwenders’ MAKANDA At The End of Space, The Beginning Of Time, Hubert Lenoir’s Darlène, Partner’s In Search Of Lost Time, Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ The Average Savage, U.S. Girls’ In A Poem Unlimited, and Weaves’ Wide Open. Watch performances from the evening below.