Tyler, The Grinch

Tyler, The Creator is contributing music to the upcoming film The Grinch, a new CGI animated adaptation of the 1957 Dr. Seuss story How The Grinch Stole Christmas! from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures. Directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier, this will be the third screen adaptation of the original story following the 1966 TV special and the 2000 live action feature starring Jim Carrey.

Danny Elfman wrote the score for The Grinch, and Deadline reports that he collaborated with Tyler, The Creator on a reimagined version of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” the original theme from the 1966 cartoon special How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. Tyler also wrote and recorded an original song called “I Am The Grinch” for the movie.

The Grinch is set to star Benedict Cumberbatch (as the Grinch) alongside Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, Ariel Winter, and more. Pharrell Williams has also signed on to voice the narrator. Watch the trailer for the movie featuring Tyler, The Creator and Danny Elfman’s new version of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” below via Pitchfork.

The Grinch hits theaters 11/9.