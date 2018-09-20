180dB – “Road Trip” (Feat. Meredith Graves & Nick Zinner) Video

180dB is a new band made up of the bassist and drummer from Savages. Sorry, scratch that — according to a press release, “180dB is not a band; it’s a continuously morphing supergroup built around Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan, the highly-respected rhythm section of post-punk firebrands Savages.” And today, that highly-respected rhythm section is sharing their debut single “Road Trip,” which features Perfect Pussy’s Meredith Graves and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner.”

“Road Trip” began its life as a rework of UK producer Goldie and grime MC Skepta’s 2017 collab “Upstart (Road Trip).” When Fay Milton met Goldie at a political rally last year, he played her the then-yet-to-be-released track and told her he wanted to hear a “raging punk” version. Milton and 180dB delivered, enlisting Meredith Graves to write her own intense, ramblingly paranoid lyrics and shout them over Nick Zinner’s slashes of incendiary guitar.

“Road Trip” is just the first track from the forthcoming full album that 180dB are currently writing, which will likely feature a revolving door of high-profile guests and collaborators. It comes with a video directed by Fay Milton, shot by Simone Pellegrini and Giorgio Testi, and edited by Luca Previtali, a hallucinogenic, claustrophobic clip that focuses mostly on Graves and her powerful vocal performance. Watch and listen below.

And here’s Goldie and Skepta’s “Upstart (Road Trip)”:

“Road Trip” is out digitally now. Pre-order the vinyl 7-inch version here.