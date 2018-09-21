Why hype your impending album up with one new single when you can hype it up with three? That, anyway, seems to be the logic for Swede-pop all-star trio Peter Bjorn And John, still chugging along amiably 12 years after “Young Folks.” Last month, the trio announced the impending release of Darker Days, the new album that’s set to arrive next month. (It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Breakin’ Point.) And today, they’ve shared three new joints: “One For The Team,” “Every Other Night,” and “Gut Feeling.”

Despite the album’s cover art and title, these new songs don’t sound especially light. Instead, they’re exactly the type of sweetly impeccable studio-pop that this trio has been making ever since we met them. It’s fun to think about what might happen if Peter Bjorn And John suddenly turned into the Misfits, but no, they’re still bringing the sugary indie-pop hooks.

The idea of sharing these three songs is to let us know what each member of the trio brings to the equation. Each song represents a different band member’s perspective, so “One For The Team” is Peter Morén, “Every Other Night” is Björn Yttling, and “Gut Feeling” is John Eriksson. Listen to all three songs below.

Darker Days is out 10/19 on INGRID.