Stream Constant Mongrel’s New Album Living In Excellence

The Melbourne band Constant Mongrel has been around for nearly a decade, starting off as a duo before expanding its ranks to four. They play urgent, sharp, slashing post-punk. Their sound is raw and immediate like punk rock, but it’s got a sense of needling dynamics and spartan aesthetics that calls back to the late-’70s days when post-punk was just starting to emerge out of the initial punk explosion. They’ve got hooks, too. The band just released the new album Living In Excellence, and hearing it for the first time is a nervously cathartic experience. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/living-in-excellence" target="_blank">Living in Excellence by Constant Mongrel</a>

Living In Excellence is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos, and you can get it at Bandcamp.