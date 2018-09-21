Stream Sial’s Binasa EP

They’ve got hardcore in Singapore. That stands to reason, right? They’ve got hardcore everywhere. But it’s one thing to know, on some nebulous level, that hardcore exists in all these different corners of the globe. It’s another thing entirely to hear someone spewing righteous rancor in a language that you don’t even recognize.

Sial, from Singapore, play furious, trebly, violent hardcore, and they sing (well, scream) in Malay. The band released their self-titled debut last year, and they’ve followed it up today with a fast, splenetic, almost overwhelming six-song 7″ EP called Binasa. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/binasa" target="_blank">Binasa by Sial</a>

The Binasa EP is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos, and you can get it at Bandcamp.