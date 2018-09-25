Børns Issues Statement Denying Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In the wake of a number of sexual misconduct allegations popping up across social media, Børns — aka Garrett Clark Borns — is denying these “disturbing” claims, and has posted a statement on Instagram to dispute them.

Last week, numerous Twitter users posted detailed accounts of alleged nonconsensual interactions with the 26-year-old “Electric Love” singer. One woman came forward to detail how she was “groomed” by Børns after she met him as a 16-year-old fan at a music festival up until she turned 18. A new account, @exposing_borns, was launched to catalog these various accusations, and Børns has now broken his silence to address the allegations.

“All of the relationships I have had were legal and consensual,” he says, referring to “these disturbing and false allegations.” “They ended abruptly and that obviously caused hurt feelings, but for anyone to suggest anything beyond that is irresponsible.”

Read Børns’ statement in full below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.