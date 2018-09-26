Childish Gambino’s final tour has been cut short by injury.

Donald Glover’s hip-hop alter-ego has scrapped the rest of his This Is America tour of North America, after reportedly struggling with an injured foot.

Fam Rothstein, co-principal of the creative collective Wolf + Rothstein, a partnership with Glover and Chad “The Wolf” Taylor, turned to Twitter to assure fans the dates were “postponed, not cancelled,” and that Glover “played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the year’s over.”

It’s unclear just how many he will sit out. Including his concert at the Forum later this week, which is now officially postponed, Glover’s tour is booked for eleven more dates, the final wrapping Oct. 12 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Also, a single show is scheduled in New Orleans in late October, followed by three concerts in Europe (two in Paris, one in London) and a run in Australia and New Zealand.

This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over. — Fam Rothstein (@famlikefamily) September 26, 2018

According to TMZ, Glover hurt himself on stage at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on the weekend, and was unable to complete the last 30 minutes of his set. Some observers claimed he may have aggravated a preexisting injury.

Rothstein’s comments came after the Forum in Inglewood announced the rap star’s Wednesday show was postponed and that tickets will be valid at the newly scheduled date.

Tomorrow’s Childish Gambino show at the Forum has been postponed. Tickets will be valid at the newly scheduled date when announced. Thank you. — The Forum (@theforum) September 25, 2018

On various nights, Glover has told his followers they were witnessing his final tour. “If you bought a ticket to this concert, that means you bought a ticket to the last Childish Gambino tour ever,” he said on stage earlier this month at Madison Square Garden. His decision to hang up the mic should come as no surprise. Glover startled fans when he floated the idea of retirement during his performance at the 2017 Governors Ball, saying, “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.”

This story originally appeared on Billboard.