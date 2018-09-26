Deerhoof are big fans of the Shining. Today the San Francisco art-punks are announcing their forthcoming tribute Deerhoof Plays The Music Of The Shining and sharing the haunting single “Midnight, The Stars And You.”

The 45, available just in time for Halloween, is riddled with visual references to the iconic 1980 horror film. The sleeve mimics Jack Torrance’s “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” manic scrawls. And the vinyl matches the green and purple rings of the carpet in Room 237.

B-side “Midnight, The Stars And You” famously tracks the film’s final scene, the one where the camera zooms in closer and closer on a framed picture of the Overlook Hotel’s 4th of July Ball from 1921 and we see Jack Nicholson’s wicked, smiling face. Al Bowlly’s original is creepy because Kubrick made it creepy. But Deerhoof’s rendering is eerie and ominous on its own. Frontwoman Satomi Matsuzaki’s voice echoes and shakes with a ghostly splendor. The track ends with an excellent, swelling instrumental that droops into disorienting drones.

Here’s what the band had to say about the release:

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Listen to “Midnight, The Stars And You” below.

<a href="http://famousclass.bandcamp.com/album/deerhoof-plays-music-of-the-shining" target="_blank">Deerhoof Plays Music Of The Shining by Deerhoof</a>

Deerhoof Plays The Music Of The Shining is out 10/26 via Famous Class. Pre-order it here.