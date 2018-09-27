Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born is coming. Can you feel it? We’re a little more than a week out from the film that’s been the unexpected (but much welcome) meme of the summer, and today we finally get the full song that has inspired much of that fervor. Yes, that’s right. It’s the “AHHHHHHH HAA AHHHHAHHHHH” song.

The song’s given name is “Shallow,” and it was written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Judging by the footage in its accompanying music video, it’s the first song that Gaga and Cooper’s characters sing together on stage, and we get to experience all of Gaga’s nervousness as she discovers her voice, or whatever. My favorite part is where she puts her hands over her eyes! Peek-a-boo.

Here’s the song! Ahhh.

The A Star Is Born soundtrack is out 10/5, the same day the film comes out.