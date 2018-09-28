Stream Candy’s New Album Good To Feel

Candy are a Richmond, Virginia hardcore band who play with a merciless, gut-twisting intensity. They are fast and raw and expressive, and they have some of the same elemental power working for them as, say, early Integrity. Last year, they released a really great EP called Candy Says, and we would’ve posted it on this website, but the cover art didn’t seem like something that needed to show up in your feeds. Today, they follow it up with the raw, burning full-length debut Good To Feel, and it will bust your whole shit open. Stream it below.

<a href="http://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/good-to-feel" target="_blank">Good To Feel by CANDY</a>

Good To Feel is out now on Triple B.