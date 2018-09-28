Broken Social Scene – “Old Dead Young”

Last year, the Canadian collective Broken Social Scene released their first album after a seven year absence, the very good Hug Of Thunder. The band’s been touring on-and-off since then, but they’ve recently wrapped up the last of those tours and, as a little celebration, they’ve shared a new track, “Old Dead Young,” that was previously only available as a bonus track on the vinyl edition of the album.

It’s from the same recording sessions that produced Hug Of Thunder, and it has the same practiced propulsion that the best songs on that album exhibit. It also has backing vocals from Feist, which certainly doesn’t hurt. “I’m ready to die so I’ll take you out/ No, no, no, no, no, I’m filled with doubt/ Don’t want to be a shadow of the sun,” Kevin Drew sings. “I’m old, I’m dead, I’m young.”

Here’s what the band said about it in a statement:

All things come to an end and this tour has been a wonderful experience for all of us, returning to what we know best. Thank you to all who came out and joined the celebration. We will continue to scream for ourselves, for those who left, for those who can’t be heard, and for those who need our help with returning. “Old Dead Young” is our fist pump towards the constant struggle of getting it right and we want to spread that to as many people, as far and wide as possible. Thank you, all of you, for everything that’s been; we’re excited and optimistic for what’s to come…

Listen below.

Hug Of Thunder is out now via City Slang/Arts & Crafts.