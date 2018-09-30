’80s English synthpop duo Soft Cell played their final concert tonight at London’s O2 Arena. The band broke up in 1984 after releasing four albums, reunited in the early 2000s, and shared a new album in 2002. Tonight was their first show in 15 years.

The 31-song set spanned Soft Cell’s discography from their first album to 2002’s Cruelty Without Beauty. They opened with “Memorabilia” from their 1981 debut Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret. “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye” fittingly closed the evening. Watch clips from the concert and see the full setlist below.

Set list:

01 “Memorabilia”

02 “Monoculture”

03 “Darker Times”

04 “Together Alone”

05 “Torch”

06 “Forever The Same”

07 “Baby Doll”

08 “Insecure Me”

09 “Where The Heart Is”

10 “Numbers”

11 “Barriers”

12 “Loving You, Hating Me”

13 “Last Chance” (with Mari Wilson)

14 “Frustration”

15 “Youth”

16 “The Best Way To Kill”

17 “Meet Murder My Angel”

18 “Surrender To A Stranger”

19 “Somebody, Somewhere, Sometime”

20 “So” [whilst off stage]

21 “Martin”

22 “Heat”

23 “The Art Of Falling Apart”

24 “Northern Lights”

25 “Soul Inside”

26 “What?”

27 “Bedsitter”

28 “Tainted Love” (Gloria Jones cover)

29 “Where Did Our Love Go” (the Supremes cover)

30 “Sex Dwarf”

31 “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye”