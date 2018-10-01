Watch Beck Perform With Dave Grohl & The Bird And The Bee At Swing Left Fundraiser In Silver Lake

Aftab Pureval, a clerk of courts in Hamilton County, Ohio, is currently running what was once a longshot race for Congress. Pureval is taking on Steve Chabot, a long-tenured Republican Congressman who represents the Cincinnati area. The race has tightened up a whole lot over the months, and now the stars are getting involved. On Saturday night, as part of a private Swing Left fundraiser for Pureval, Beck played in a backyard in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles last night. And Beck had help.

Beck’s backing band Saturday night wasn’t the same as the one he’d used at the Hollywood Bowl the night before. Instead, the backyard-fundraiser band included Dave Grohl and both members of the LA duo the Bird And the Bee. Grohl played drums, just as God intended. The Bird And The Bee’s Inara George sang backup, while her bandmate, the pop superproducer Greg Kurstin, played keyboards.

Beck has a history with all of them. Back in 2016, Beck and Grohl got together to cover David Bowie at a pre-Grammy gala. Kurstin, meanwhile, got his start in the ’90s Beck-wannabe Buzz Bin band Geggy Tah, and he eventually joined Beck’s touring band. Last year, Kurstin reunited with Beck to produce Beck’s album Colors.

Below, watch a few videos of Beck and his famous friends playing “Where It’s At” together.