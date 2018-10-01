Brett Kavanaugh Once Got Into A Bar Fight With A Guy He Thought Was The Singer From UB40

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by local authorities in 1985 following an altercation at a bar following a UB40 concert, according to The New York Times.

Kavanaugh was an undergrad at Yale at the time of the incident and was questioned, along with four others, by the New Haven (Connecticut) Police Department, but not arrested. He was accused of throwing ice on another man, according to the testimony of a man on the scene.

The victim of the incident, Dom Cozzolino, was reportedly hit in the ear with glass by Chris Dudley, a Yale basketball player and Kavanaugh’s friend. Cozzolino was later treated at a local hospital. According to the report, Dudley denied the accusation and Kavanaugh did not say if he threw the ice or not.

Chad Ludington, Kavanaugh’s classmate at Yale and also a former basketball player for the university, brought the decades-old incident to light in a recent statement.

“On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face,” Ludington wrote. He said that Kavanaugh “threw his beer” at a man sitting at the bar who the group first believed might be the singer of the reggae band UB40, who they had just seen in concert. The man then swung at Kavanaugh and Dudley struck him with a bottle, Ludington said.

Kavanaugh’s drinking habits in high school and college were a topic of debate during last week’s Senate hearing, where Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford, who accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her in high school, also testified. Ludington said he believed Kavanaugh “mischaracterized the extent” of his drinking during the hearing. Ludington also said he has been in touch with the FBI, which is currently investigating Kavanaugh and the claims against him.

